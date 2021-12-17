Tourist jailed for breaking father's arm in drunken fight at holiday park

Unison Croyde Bay Resort. Photo: Google

James Bulmer punched his father Gordon in the face repeatedly on the balcony and tried to throw his father’s partner over railings when she tried to intervene.

His attack only ended because a couple who are both police officers happened to be staying at the same park in Croyde saw the fight and intervened.

Bulmer’s father suffered bruising to his face and a broken arm, which is thought to have been sustained when he fell over during the fight.

The family were staying at the Unison Croyde Bay resort in October and Bulmer’s partner’s two children were in a room near the balcony.

Bulmer, aged 38, of Elm Close, Kidderminster, admitted affray and was jailed for eight months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

The judge also activated a 12-week suspended sentence which had been passed by a court in the Midlands just three months before the Devon offence, for domestic harassment.

He told Bulmer: “There was a problem between you and your father which ended up with you punching him. The balcony doors were open and the disturbance drew the attention of a couple who happened to be off-duty police officers.

“They saw you push your father’s partner as she was apparently trying to call the police, and attack your father as he lay defenceless on the floor, punching him three times to the face.

“I have seen photographs of his face and this was rather more than a fight between father and son. Only when police pulled you off did the violence come to an end.

“The officers describe you as being in a blind rage and say you attempted to continue the attack despite being pulled away by them and by your partner.”

The judge recommended a High Sheriff’s award of £650 to the off-duty officers, who by chance also came from the West Midlands.

Mr Tom Bradnock, prosecuting, said Bulmer and his family were sharing a chalet on October 24 this year when a drunken argument broke out which led to him attacking his father.

All those involved retracted the statements made to police at the time and so more serious charges of assault have not been pursued. The police described Bulmer as being in a blind rage and completely out of control.

Mr Nick Lewin, defending, said Bulmer had been working well with the probation service before this incident and urged the judge not to send him to jail so his progress could continue.