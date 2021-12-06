Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kidderminster fire: Huge flames and smoke pour out of industrial estate building

By David StubbingsKidderminsterPublished: Last Updated:

More than 20 fire crews are dealing with a huge blaze at an industrial estate in Kidderminster.

Fire crews battle the blaze at Hoo Farm Industrial Esate, Kidderminster. Photo: @HWFireChief
Fire crews battle the blaze at Hoo Farm Industrial Esate, Kidderminster. Photo: @HWFireChief

Photos show one of the buildings at Hoo Farm Industrial Estate, Frederick Road, well alight with a fireball bursting out the top and smoke billowing into the sky.

Jon Laight, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander, described the fire as "significant".

In a statement on Twitter he said: "This is a significant fire so please avoid the area. For those in Kidderminster, keep your windows and door shut due to the large amounts of smoke being produced.

"Over 20 fire appliances on scene working with on site experts and other emergency services."

Roads going into the industrial estate have been closed, with West Mercia Police asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.

Worcestershire County Council says the A449 in Kidderminster is closed between Hoobrook Roundabout and the junction of A442 Droitwich Road.

A statement from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue said: "Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service are currently attending a large fire on Frederick Road, Hoo Farm Industrial Estate in Kidderminster.

"People are asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed if they are within the area of the smoke plume."

Kidderminster College has also closed its Vocational Skills Centre, although the main campus remains open as usual.

West Midlands Ambulance Service is also supporting fire crews.

The service tweeted: "Due to the large amounts of smoke, all local residents are advised to keep doors and windows shut where possible."

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News