New housing site begins to welcome in home owners

Zara and Oliver Wood are one of many to have moved into the Churchfields development in Kidderminster

The Churchfields site in Kidderminster has been built by social housing providers Citizen in partnership with housebuilders Vistry Partnerships and is made up of 246 homes and a warehouse converted into one and two-bedroom flats.

The development is part of a regeneration of the former business park and is providing 100 homes for outright sale and 146 affordable homes.

Zara Wood and her 11-year-old son Oliver were among the first to move into one of the homes on the site and Ms Wood said she was pleased to have a home suitable for her son's needs.

She said: "I was previously living in a flat up the road, but it wasn’t suitable for us as my son is autistic and needs space in a garden

"I was quite shocked when I was offered this place. It’s amazing and it’s what I have been wanting for a very long time as I’ve been living in flats since my son was a baby.

"Not only is the garden good for my son, but I can spend time in it too and it’s lovely to have separate floors so I can relax while I am downstairs, and he is in his room."

Executive director of development at Citizen, Nick Byrne, said: "We are thrilled to hear how much Zara loves her new home and are so pleased that she has plans to make it a special Christmas there.

"Work started on our Churchfields site in summer last year and we are pleased to see the homes being handed over to our customers."

Regional managing director at Vistry Partnerships, Darren Beale, said: "It’s great to see customers moving into the homes we have built, and we’re thrilled to hear they are happy.

"This site represents a significant contribution to the new-build affordable local housing market in the area and we hope that the local community will benefit from these new homes."