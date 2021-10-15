Elephants on sale for charity after trail in Worcester

By John CorserKidderminsterPublished:

Exotic elephants went under the hammer in Hartlebury.

Elephant sculptures at DRP Studios. Pictured is Sara Matthews and Dale Parmenter.
The decorataed pachyderms formed part of Worcester’s Big Parade art trail in the city centre throughout the summer.

The 30 large elephant sculptures were be sold at creative communications group DRPG's studios on the Ikon estate, Droitwich Road with all the proceeds going to St Richard’s Hospice in Worcester.

Dale Parmenter, boss of DRP, agreed to host the auction which needed a big space to display the herd.

Auctioneer was Philip Serrell who appears on TV shows such as Bargain Hunt and Flog It!

The money raised will help the hospice continue to provide care to patients with serious, progressive illnesses across Worcestershire.

It relies on the support of the community for the majority of its income.

