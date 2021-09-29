Owen Bate. Photo: West Mercia Police

Owen Bate, aged 20, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was driving left the carriageway of the A451 Stourbridge Road.

The family said their “son, brother, grandson and loving boyfriend was always on the go and had a real love of motorbikes and cars.

"He always had time for everybody he met. There was nobody quite like Owen. His beautiful character touched us all.

"He was taken from us too quickly and has left a huge hole that can never be replaced."

Officers from West Mercia Police are continuing to appeal about the circumstances around Mr Bate's death. People who may have seen the car being driven in the area or anyone who may have captured the car on dash cam have been called on to contact the force.