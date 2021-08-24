Two people injured in crash near Kidderminster

Emergency services were called to the collision at the junction of the A456 and Broome Lane, between Hagley and Blakedown, at around 8.20am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, we found two patients.

“The motorcyclist, a man, was found to have suffered serious injuries. He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance for further treatment.

"The air ambulance crew travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en route to hospital.

“The car driver, a woman, was assessed and had sustained minor injuries, she was conveyed to Alexandra Hospital via land ambulance.”