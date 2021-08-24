Appeal to find missing Kidderminster woman

Jane Fawke

Jane Fawke was last seen at around 12.30pm on Monday, August 23, in the Jubilee Drive area.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "She is described as being around 5ft 6in tall and of slim build. She has shoulder length red hair.

"She was wearing a black long sleeved top, blue jeans with rips in the front and a black shoulder bag. She is known to frequent areas near to canals and has ties to Stourport and Worcester."