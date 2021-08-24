Appeal to find missing Kidderminster woman

Jane Fawke was last seen at around 12.30pm on Monday, August 23, in the Jubilee Drive area.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "She is described as being around 5ft 6in tall and of slim build. She has shoulder length red hair.
"She was wearing a black long sleeved top, blue jeans with rips in the front and a black shoulder bag. She is known to frequent areas near to canals and has ties to Stourport and Worcester."
Anyone with information is urged to call West Mercia Police on 999 quoting reference number 373i of August 23.