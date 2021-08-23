The collision took place at the Curslow Lane junction with Kidderminster Road, in Mustow Green, Kidderminster, at around 11am on Sunday, August 22.

It involved a white Vauxhall Movano panel van and a black and red Suzuki GSXR K1 motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital. West Mercia Police confirmed on August 23 that he remains in a serious condition.