The collision took place at the Curslow Lane junction with Kidderminster Road, in Mustow Green, Kidderminster, at around 11am on Sunday, August 22.
It involved a white Vauxhall Movano panel van and a black and red Suzuki GSXR K1 motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital. West Mercia Police confirmed on August 23 that he remains in a serious condition.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dash-cam footage, is asked to call Constable Kully Singh on 07773 054025 or via westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about, quoting incident number 222i of August 22.