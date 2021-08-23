Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kidderminster collision

By Dayna Farrington

Police have launched an appeal for information after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision.

The collision took place at the Curslow Lane junction with Kidderminster Road, in Mustow Green, Kidderminster, at around 11am on Sunday, August 22.

It involved a white Vauxhall Movano panel van and a black and red Suzuki GSXR K1 motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital. West Mercia Police confirmed on August 23 that he remains in a serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dash-cam footage, is asked to call Constable Kully Singh on 07773 054025 or via westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about, quoting incident number 222i of August 22.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

