Deaths of police officer and three-year-old son treated as murder/suicide, police say

Harrison Louden

David Louden, a 39-year-old serving officer with West Mercia Police, and his son Harrison were found dead at a house in Kidderminster on Friday.

Emergency services were called to an address in Cairndhu Drive on Friday morning and found that nothing could be done to save David or Harrison.

Assistant chief constable Damian Barratt said they are now treating the deaths as a suspected murder/suicide and that no other parties were involved but that the causes of the deaths have not yet been officially confirmed.

He said: "David Louden and his three year-old son, Harrison, were tragically found dead at their home in Kidderminster on August 13, 2021. At the time the deaths were treated as unexplained and investigation was launched into the circumstances.

"We, West Mercia Police, are now treating the death of Harrison as a suspected murder and the death of David as a suspected suicide. Post mortems have now taken place and the investigation team, in conjunction with the coroner, are satisfied that no other parties were involved.

"However, safeguarding reviews are now underway and there will be an inquest to provide an official determination, so we are unable to comment any further at this time in relation to the circumstances or the investigation.

"This is a dreadfully sad case and our thoughts are with David and Harrison’s family and friends. They have requested that they be allowed to grieve and will not be providing any further comment to the media at this time."