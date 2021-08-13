Four-car crash blocks A449 near Kidderminster

Traffic queuing behind the crash on the A449

The crash happened on the A449 Kidderminster Road, between Kidderminster and Stourton, at around 3.50pm on Friday.

The road is currently blocked while emergency services deal with the incident but nobody is thought to have been seriously hurt.

It is believed two people have suffered minor injuries.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We had reports of a collision involving four cars at the Whittington Inn, Kidderminster Road, Whittington, in South Staffordshire at around 3.50pm on Friday.