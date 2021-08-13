Four-car crash blocks A449 near Kidderminster

By Dayna FarringtonKidderminsterPublished: Last Updated:

A main road through the region is blocked after a four-car crash.

Traffic queuing behind the crash on the A449
Traffic queuing behind the crash on the A449

The crash happened on the A449 Kidderminster Road, between Kidderminster and Stourton, at around 3.50pm on Friday.

The road is currently blocked while emergency services deal with the incident but nobody is thought to have been seriously hurt.

It is believed two people have suffered minor injuries.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We had reports of a collision involving four cars at the Whittington Inn, Kidderminster Road, Whittington, in South Staffordshire at around 3.50pm on Friday.

"The road is is currently blocked and ambulance is on scene with police. There are believed to be two people with minor injuries."

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Stourbridge
Dudley
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News