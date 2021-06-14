Park's splashpad closed after incidents of aggressive behaviour

The splashpad. Photo: Wyre Forest District Council

Wyre Forest District Council said it will review the running of Brinton Park after taking to the "difficult decision" to close the splashpad

The local authority said these steps have been taken to make sure park users and council staff are safe.

A spokesman for the council said: "We have taken the difficult decision to close the splashpad in Brinton Park, Kidderminster again.

"This is following incidents of aggressive and threatening behaviour by some users.