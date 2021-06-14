Park's splashpad closed after incidents of aggressive behaviour

A "splashpad" has been closed in a Kidderminster park amid incidents of "aggressive and threatening behaviour".

The splashpad. Photo: Wyre Forest District Council
Wyre Forest District Council said it will review the running of Brinton Park after taking to the "difficult decision" to close the splashpad

The local authority said these steps have been taken to make sure park users and council staff are safe.

A spokesman for the council said: "We have taken the difficult decision to close the splashpad in Brinton Park, Kidderminster again.

"This is following incidents of aggressive and threatening behaviour by some users.

"We will review its running to make sure users and colleagues are safe and children can enjoy themselves while playing there."

