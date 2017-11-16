Police appeal after pensioner duped by distraction burglars

Police have launched an investigation after the burglary in the Chestnut Grove area of Kidderminster.

On Friday (nov10) the victim, in her 80s, answered the door to a unknown man who asked to check the plumbing of her property.

While she was with him in the kitchen, it is thought a second man has the property.

Officers said a large black safe containing a large sum of money, an envelope of money and three rings was stolen.

One of the suspects is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, around 5ft 8in, with short black hair and a moustache.

The second man is described as being slightly bigger than the first.

There is no description of what clothes they had been wearing.

Det Sgt Ed Slough from Kidderminster CID said: "I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.

"I would also urge local residents to be vigilant and should someone call at your address claiming to be a tradesman, don't let them in, and check for identification.

"A genuine tradesman would never just turn up at your door requesting work, contact their employer and ask why they have attended your address"

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.