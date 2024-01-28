Cafe submits licensing application for permission to sell alcohol

Ripleys Cafe on Severnside North in Bewdley has made an application under the 2003 Licensing Act for permission to carry out the sale of alcohol throughout the week.

Under the application, the cafe would be able to sell alcohol between 11am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday and from 11am to 11pm from Friday to Sunday each week.

Worcestershire County Council said that any interested parties or authorities which wish to make a comment or objection about the application should get in touch with the Licensing Team at Worcestershire Regulatory Services or on email at wrsenquiries@worcsregservices.gov.uk by February 9.