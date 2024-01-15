Arrests made following series of burglaries and thefts

Officers from West Mercia Police in North Worcestershire have made a series of swift arrests of suspects following several burglaries and vehicle thefts linked to the offences last week.

Two men and one teenager were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary on January 10 following several burglaries in the Kidderminster, Bewdley and Highley areas between January 7 and 9.

A stolen vehicle linked to these burglaries was found in Park Street, Kidderminster where the three males, one aged 22 from Dudley, another, 27, from Kidderminster and a 17-year-old from Stourbridge were arrested.

They were all bailed with conditions and enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, January 12, a force helicopter helped officers on patrol in Wythall locate suspects seen in a suspected cloned vehicle on the A435 heading towards Redditch.

A car failed to stop for officers, but the helicopter helped them find two of the three occupants who had left the vehicle and detain them.

Two males were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and dangerous driving.

A 21-year-old from Wychbold and a 16-year-old from Shard End, Birmingham have been interviewed and bailed with conditions while further enquires are conducted.