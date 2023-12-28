Storm Gerrit: Full list of flood alerts in the region

The effects of Storm Gerrit are being felt by communities living near rivers as the increased rainfall and windy conditions has seen water levels rise, with several rivers looking set to burst their banks.

The Environment and Countryside section of the Government website has issued flood alerts for the Rivers Sow and Penk in Staffordshire and for the River Severn near Bewdley and Stourport.

Additionally, it has also said that while some rivers are not at risk of flooding, the water levels are high at present.

The website said the River Severn was expected to flood property roads and farmlands in Bewdley, Stourport and the surrounding area due to heavy rainfall and would update residents by the end of the day.

The message read: "River levels are rising at the Bewdley river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of property roads and farmland is expected today, 28/12/23.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Highley to Tewkesbury.

"Locations affected are Stourport, Holt Fleet, Worcester, Kempsey, Severn Stoke and Upton upon Severn, B4195 Stourport Road at Rickets Place, Dog Lane Bewdley, Riverside Path Stourport and B4194 at Ribsford.

"Predicted peaks:- Bewdley 4.0m to 4.3m on Saturday 30/12 Worcester 4.2m to 4.5m on Friday overnight, Diglis 3.8m to 4.1m on Thursday overnight, Kempsey Yacht Club 5.8m to 6.0m on Friday afternoon 29/12, Saxons Lode 4.3m to 4.5m on Friday overnight

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

"This message will be updated by 6pm on 28/12/23, or as the situation changes."

The alert for the Rivers Sow and Penk, which run through or near to Stafford, said that river levels were high, but steady and warned of the risk of potential flooding.

The message read: "River levels are high but steady at the Great Bridgeford river gauge as a result of persistent rainfall yesterday, 27/12/2023.

"Consequently, the risk of flooding remains.

"Flooding is affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Sow between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough, the River Penk between Coven and Stafford, the Sandyford Brook, the Rising Brook, the Ridings Brook and the Saredon Brook.

"Rainfall is forecast for today, 28/12/2023, in the form of localised showers. We expect river levels to fall throughout the day.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"This message will be updated by 09:00 tomorrow, 29/12/2023 or as the situation changes.

"Flood alert area: Low-lying land and roads between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough on the River Sow, between Coven and Stafford on the River Penk, on the Sandyford Brook, on the Rising Brook, on the Ridings Brook and on the Saredon Brook."

Other rivers within the region which are being viewed as high include Smestow Brook at Swindon in South Staffordshire and the River Rea and Calthorpe Park.