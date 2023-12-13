Giant rig drilling into Bewdley bedrock for flood wall foundations

The Beales Corners Flood Alleviation flood wall will protect homes and businesses from the River Severn flooding.

The town is vulnerable to flooding with major incidents in 1947, 1965, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2020 and 2021.

The Environment Agency was given £6.2m to improve the flood defences over the summer. Construction work is well underway and the town's motorists have had to to deal with a one way traffic system.

An EA spokesman said: "We are pleased to announce our intention to remove one-way traffic management restrictions on Kidderminster Road for the Christmas period.

"Severn Trent Water and its contractors have completed work according to schedule, and Kidderminster Road will revert to two-way traffic from Friday 22 December for a temporary period.

"Kidderminster Road will return to a one-way system from Tuesday, January 2 to allow construction of the flood risk management scheme to continue.

"Traffic restrictions will remain in place on Stourport Road. We endeavour to remove any traffic restrictions where practicable, however, there may be some circumstances outside of our control which mean it is not possible to do so, for example, in periods of flooding.

We would like to thank the community of Bewdley for their continued patience and understanding during the construction of the flood risk management scheme. Together with our partners, the Environment Agency is working now to protect Bewdley for the future."