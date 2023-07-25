Elephant lodge at West Midland Safari Park a hit for reality star Lydia Bright

The TOWIE star said she was delighted to be so close to animals she loved. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright posted a video and post on Instagram from the safari park near Bewdley as part of her stay at the Elephant Lodges, one of the many overnight stays available to the public.

The Instagram video shows how close the elephants were to the lodge. Photo: Lydia Bright

In the video, Lydia can be seen sitting in bed in one of the lodges with her daughter Loretta Rose jumping on the bed next to her, before the camera moves around to show the water next to the lodge and an elephant grazing nearby.

On the post, she posts about elephants, their protective nature and how she ha become more fascinated by them since becoming a mother.

She wrote: "Elephant mothers are fiercely protective and nurturing.

"They raise their calves with their mother and sisters and if the calf is female, she will stay with the herd for life.

"I have always loved this beautiful animal, but the real fascination started when I became a mother myself.