Beautiful setting and great weather for food festival

The festival ran along the banks of the Severn, providing a picturesque sight

The Dine 'N' Devour Food Festival brought hundreds of people to Severn Side North and Riverside Meadows in Bewdley over the weekend to sample a wide range of street food, cold and hot drinks and quality entertainment.

Families came from across the area to take in the festival

Food lovers and families alike came to the town to take a walk along the banks of the river on Saturday and Sunday and try things such as halloumi tacos and Wyre Forest Gin at the food court, which was located near to Dog Lane Car Park, as well as shop at the market stalls.

Nick Hinton was in attendance to sell Wyre Forest Gin

There was a caricaturist drawing pictures of people, stalls selling dreamcatchers and craft items and a stage with a steady stream of entertainment on it, as well as seating areas for people to take a rest and let their stomachs settle.

Kieran Reilly puts pen to paper for Ewan Stevens and Alleigha Franklin

The weather also held out, with beautiful sunshine on Saturday throughout and while it got a bit wet on Sunday, it didn't stop people coming down to take in the free festival.

Tori Addington, Laura Carter, Sarah Rochelle, Paul Rochelle and Sonia Dunnett from Bewdley raise a glass to the event

The event was organised by LSD Promotions, with co-founder Siobhan Noake saying she had had some really good feedback about it.

Halfpenny Green Cider with Tony and Inez Lovering from Kinver were among the drink stalls on offer

She said: "It was a really good event, with the sun shining and I've had a lot of messages on Facebook from people who went and who have told me what a great event it was, with great musicians, a fantastic selection of stalls and street food, such as the halloumi tacos and elderflower cider.

Pete Hartley plays for the crowds

"Bewdley is beautiful as well and a great setting for it and it couldn't have been more picturesque, so it shows that the town can have and will have more events from us.

Abbie Williams and Alison Chamberlain welcomed people in for a glass of Pimms

"It's just a beautiful town and is right in the countryside, so is very picturesque alongside the river, plus the people couldn't have been more friendly and we look forward to coming back in September."

Dine 'N' Devour will return to Bewdley on September 9 and 10.