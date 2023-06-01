Food festival heading to banks of the River Severn

Loaded fries will be one of the many food options on offer

The travelling food festival Dine ‘N’ Devour will be bringing an array of street food vendors, sweet treats, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and live entertainment to Bewdley on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

The event takes place on Severn Side North & Riverside Meadows in Bewdley

Taking place at Severn Side North & Riverside Meadows, the free to enter event will be brimming with a selection of hot and sizzling street food offerings from a diverse range of vendors.

From international cuisines to local favourites, attendees will have the opportunity to sample an eclectic mix of flavours, while also taking in a mix of live entertainment and being able to take a walk around Bewdley.

It follows on from a successful event in Tettenhall on May 13 and 14, which saw hundreds of people descend on Upper Green to try churros, ice cream, jerk chicken and several types of cider and beer.

The Dine 'N' Devour Food Festival brings people together to enjoy quality food and drink from across the region

Event organiser Lara Davis said: "We are thrilled to bring Dine ‘N’ Devour to Bewdley and showcase the incredible culinary talent and vibrant food culture that this festival has to offer.

"With a stunning riverside location, mouth-watering street food, and a lively atmosphere, we're confident that attendees will have an unforgettable time and create lasting memories."

The festival runs between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, June 17 and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, June 18.