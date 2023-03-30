Notification Settings

Safari park celebrating after winning major award for second time

By James Vukmirovic

There have been celebrations at West Midlands Safari Park after it won a prestigious award for the second year in a row.

Managing Director Chris Kelly celebrates the success with one of the sea lions. Photo: Matthew Lissimore
The park in Bewdley has been celebrating after winning Large Visitor Attraction of the Year, for the second year in a row.

The award was presented to team members at the prestigious Visit Worcestershire Tourism Awards, held at the Park in Treetops Pavilion, on Friday, March 24.

Hosted by comedian Hal Cruttenden, the evening showcased the best of the region’s businesses, including tourist attractions, accommodation, pubs and restaurants.

After two rounds of judging, which included a mystery shop, judges concluded that West Midland Safari Park, in their words, “offers an interactive and educational experience, with a variety of attractions to explore.”

It was also noted that the Park is continually improving guest experience, with new developments and events and that judges were “impressed with future plans for continued growth.”

Managing Director, Chris Kelly, said, “We are thrilled to have won ‘Large Visitor Attraction of the Year’ at the recent Visit Worcestershire Awards, for a second consecutive year.

"2023 is a really special year for the Park, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary, so it’s great to be recognised as one of the best attractions in the region, for providing fantastic family days out.

“Winning this award is a huge achievement and a credit to all of our staff who help to provide guests with such wonderful and lasting memories.

"Everyone here, from keepers to cleaners, all work incredibly hard and I am very proud with what has been achieved ahead of our milestone birthday.”

The award was sponsored by Conteur and the Park was shortlisted alongside Severn Valley Railway and Attwell Farm Park.

All winners of the Visit Worcestershire Tourism Awards are forwarded for entry into the Visit England Awards for Excellence, so the Park may have the chance to win on the national stage, representing Worcestershire as one of the best tourism destinations.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

