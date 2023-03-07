Elan secures Bewdley site for new homes

Homes built by Elan

The land on Stourport Road holds an outline planning consent for up to 100 dwellings.

Ben Jowett, head of land at Elan Homes Midlands, said: “We won the site in Bewdley in a competitive bidding process. The site purchase was achieved in a very quick timescale and we ultimately exchanged and completed on the same day. This required a lot of input from various members of the Elan team and I’m grateful to everyone involved in enabling the acquisition.”

Last summer Wyre Forest District Council approved outline plans for 100 homes on the site. Elan is now working on a reserved matters application, which it anticipates will be submitted in the summer.

“Bewdley is a desirable and sought-after town, but there’s a gap in the housing market locally as there’s been a lack of new homes built in the area in recent years,” added Mr Jowett.

“Subject to planning, we anticipate work starting on site in early 2024, with the first homes due to be released for sale in summer 2024. Our proposed development will provide a flagship site for the region.”

Elan’s proposed scheme would provide a mix of properties, ranging in size from one to five-bedrooms, including private sale homes and affordable housing.

Under the approved outline consent, the site will provide designated public open space including a play area as well as a series of financial investments in the local community worth more than £340,000, which Elan will make once development commences. These include almost £220,000 for education; a health contribution of almost £40,000; funding of almost £55,000 towards highways and traffic measures; plus more than £30,000 in sports facilities contributions.