Fire causes road near pub to be closed by fire service

The fire was reported near to the Little Pack Horse Pub in Bewdley. Photo: Google Street Map

The High Street in Bewdley was closed off on Thursday evening while the crews from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service dealt with the fire on an area near to the Little Pack Horse Pub.

West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre posted a tweet at 6.15pm to inform the public of the fire and to avoid the Switchback road as it was temporarily closed.

A spokesman for West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre said: "Road Closure in Bewdley.

"Officers assisting Hereford and Worcester Fire at scene of fire near to Little Pack Horse Pub.