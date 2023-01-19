Notification Settings

Fire causes road near pub to be closed by fire service

By James VukmirovicBewdleyPublished:

A major road through a Wyre Forest town was closed off while fire fighters dealt with a fire near a pub.

The fire was reported near to the Little Pack Horse Pub in Bewdley. Photo: Google Street Map
The High Street in Bewdley was closed off on Thursday evening while the crews from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service dealt with the fire on an area near to the Little Pack Horse Pub.

West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre posted a tweet at 6.15pm to inform the public of the fire and to avoid the Switchback road as it was temporarily closed.

A spokesman for West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre said: "Road Closure in Bewdley.

"Officers assisting Hereford and Worcester Fire at scene of fire near to Little Pack Horse Pub.

"Please avoid switchback at this time as the road is closed. Many thanks."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

