Temporary barriers starting to be removed from Bewdley after river levels peak

Temporary barriers are starting to be removed from Beales Corner. Photo: Worcestershire County Council/EA

The measures from the Environment Agency (EA) managed to hold firm over the weekend as water levels increased to 4.8 metres before starting to fall.

Now, as the water level continues to fall down to normal levels with no prospect of it increasing as of yet, the barriers are starting to be removed.

It will be another sigh of relief from residents as they have managed to avoid the flooding seen in previous years, such as last year when the flood defences failed and some of the town was submerged – at notorious flooding spot Beales Corner.

The removal of some defences so far has seen Bewdley Bridge ­– closed due to the potential for flooding – reopened as things start to return to normal in the town.

Jo Bloom, from the Bewdley Flood Group, told the Express & Star after the river hit its peak everyone had reacted with "resilience" – and had the right measures in place in case the worst happened.

And she remained full of praise for the EA who had sprung into action to put up the barriers to protect the town.

The 52-year-old said: "All the barriers are intact and everything did really well, everyone's homes have been protected. I think if there was a key word for this flood, it would be 'resilience' because people have listened and became more resilient – and the EA has just been fantastic with everything, and the council has too."