Three taken to hospital after crash between motorbike and car in Bewdley

Three people were left needing hospital treatment after the collision on the Stourport Road near Bewdley. Photo: Google Street Map

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which saw a blue Ford Fiesta collide with a black and yellow Honda motorcycle on Stourport Road at about 2.50pm on Saturday.

Three people were left needing hospital treatment, with the pillion passenger on the motorcycle in a serious but stable condition.

West Mercia Police has asked for anyone who saw anything or has any footage of the collision to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision on Saturday in Bewdley.

"The collision, which was around 2.50pm, involved a blue Ford Fiesta car and a black and yellow Honda motorcycle and was on Stourport Road between Blackstone and Burlish crossing.

"Three people were taken to hospital, the pillion passenger is in a serious but stable condition.

"We would like to speak to any drivers that have dash-cam fitted to their vehicles or any other witnesses that were travelling in either direction on the Stourport Road.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Chris Woolman on 07773 050769 or email chris.woolman@westmercia.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident 312i of 14 January 2023."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.51pm to Stourport Road, Bewdley, to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist.

"Three ambulances, a critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance, two paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a doctor and paramedic on board attended the scene.

"Crews treated three patients in total. The motorcyclist, a woman, sustained serious injuries and required trauma care on scene by the team of medics before being conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

"A man, the pillion passenger, was assessed on scene for injuries not thought to be serious before being taken to the same hospital for further checks.