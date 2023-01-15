River Severn peaking at Bewdley but flood barriers hold firm

Bewdley

Environment Agency (EA) leaders said the river had peaked at 4.8 metres overnight, with the measures at Beales Corner "successfully" protecting those at risk.

However a computer model has predicted the water level to rise a little more, to 4.9m on Sunday afternoon before declining overnight and through Monday.

It will likely mean, in whatever case, there is no repeat of the extensive and dramatic flooding witnessed in February last year, when the water broke through the flood defences.

Barry Killner, response lead for the EA in the West Midlands, said on social media: "River Severn peaked at 4.8m overnight and the (EA's) temporary barrier at Beales Corner successfully protected the community from flooding. Thanks to the Worcestershire field team onsite monitoring the pumps throughout the night."