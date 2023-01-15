Notification Settings

River Severn peaking at Bewdley but flood barriers hold firm

By Thomas ParkesBewdleyPublished: Last Updated:

Water levels on the River Severn at Bewdley have seemingly hit their peak with temporary flood barriers designed to protect homes and businesses holding firm.

Environment Agency (EA) leaders said the river had peaked at 4.8 metres overnight, with the measures at Beales Corner "successfully" protecting those at risk.

However a computer model has predicted the water level to rise a little more, to 4.9m on Sunday afternoon before declining overnight and through Monday.

It will likely mean, in whatever case, there is no repeat of the extensive and dramatic flooding witnessed in February last year, when the water broke through the flood defences.

Barry Killner, response lead for the EA in the West Midlands, said on social media: "River Severn peaked at 4.8m overnight and the (EA's) temporary barrier at Beales Corner successfully protected the community from flooding. Thanks to the Worcestershire field team onsite monitoring the pumps throughout the night."

Meanwhile flood warnings remain in place across the Bewdley area whilst the water levels decrease, with people still being warned to take action just in case the water levels rise again or the barriers fail.

