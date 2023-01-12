Notification Settings

Bridge closed as work continues to stop flooding

By James VukmirovicBewdleyPublished:

The bridge connecting both parts of a Wyre Forest town has been closed off as work continues to prepare for potential flooding.

The bridge over the River Severn in Bewdley has been closed to allow for preparation work around potential flooding. Photo: Google Street Map
Bewdley Bridge was closed by the Environment Agency at 7pm on Thursday for completion of installation of flood barriers at Beale's Corner, the second phase in work by the agency to stop any serious flooding from occurring.

The closure comes as river levels on the Severn have continued to rise, with heavy rain causing the river level to increase, with a level of 3.85m at noon on Thursday and an expected rise to 4.34m by noon on Friday, according to the Environment Agency.

Barry Killner, SHWG Asset & Operations Preparedness/Response Lead for the Environment Agency West Midlands, put a message out on Twitter to inform people about the work going on.

He said: "The Environment Agency Midlands field team have now covered Phase 1 at Beales Corner in Bewdley with the membrane and secured with chains this morning.

"Phase 2 in Kidderminster road is to be deployed from 19:00pm this evening."

The closure of the bridge is the second closure in Bewdley after the Stourport Road was closed in Phase 1, with diversions in place at Bypass Bridge and a free shuttle running between 7am and 6pm between All Saints Church and Load Street.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

