Travel in vintage style to Bewdley’s Christmas lights switch-on

Bewdley station at Christmas

The service will be provided by Severn Valley Railway for the event on November 26.

Passengers will be able to travel from SVR’s Kidderminster town station hauled by one of the railway’s heritage diesel locomotives, with on-site parking available for a small extra charge.

Return tickets are £5.

The journey takes 15 minutes from Kidderminster to Bewdley, and departs at 4.30pm, with a choice of two return trips at 7.30pm and 8.45pm.

Tickets are available only from the booking office at Kidderminster station on the afternoon of November 26.

Lewis Maddox, SVR’s events manager, has worked with Bewdley Town Council to put on the special service.

He said: “The Severn Valley Railway is an important part of the local community and we want to play our part to support our local partners throughout the year.

“Parking is limited in Bewdley and, with road closures across the town for the duration of the event, so we’re supporting the council to avoid congestion, and making sure people can welcome in the festive season at Bewdley in style."