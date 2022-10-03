Appeal to help locating missing Bewdley woman

Sara Lennon was last seen leaving Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Monday afternoon. Photo: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police have issued the appeal to help find Sara Lennon from Bewdley, who was last seen leaving Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The 57-year-old was seen wearing blue jeans, a red long-sleeve top, blue trainers and a grey coat and is described as having black, shoulder-length hair.

West Mercia Police have urged anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said:"Have you seen Sara Lennon from Bewdley?

"Sara was last seen leaving Worcestershire Royal Hospital at around 2.40pm today (Monday 3 October).

"The 57-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red long sleeved top, blue trainers and carrying a grey coat, which she may be wearing.

"Sara is also described as having black shoulder length hair.