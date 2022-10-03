Notification Settings

Appeal to help locating missing Bewdley woman

By James VukmirovicBewdleyPublished:

An appeal has gone out for help locating a Wyre Forest woman who has done missing.

Sara Lennon was last seen leaving Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Monday afternoon. Photo: West Mercia Police
West Mercia Police have issued the appeal to help find Sara Lennon from Bewdley, who was last seen leaving Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The 57-year-old was seen wearing blue jeans, a red long-sleeve top, blue trainers and a grey coat and is described as having black, shoulder-length hair.

West Mercia Police have urged anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said:"Have you seen Sara Lennon from Bewdley?

"Sara was last seen leaving Worcestershire Royal Hospital at around 2.40pm today (Monday 3 October).

"The 57-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red long sleeved top, blue trainers and carrying a grey coat, which she may be wearing.

"Sara is also described as having black shoulder length hair.

"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Sara’s welfare and urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 999 immediately."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

