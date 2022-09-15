Rhino collides with car on African reserve at West Midland Safari Park

A rhinoceros at West Midland Safari Park

Bosses at the safari park, near Bewdley, issued a statement after one of the park's white rhinos collided with a car that was travelling through the African reserve.

Keepers checked on the guests after the incident and reported that there were no injuries, and that the rhinoceros was unharmed.

The statement said: "On September 5, one of our rhinos collided with a vehicle within the African reserve. During the incident, our team of trained keepers in patrol vehicles attempted to guide the rhinos away, but unfortunately were unable to prevent the rhino from coming into contact with the car.

"Our keepers attended to the guests, who reported there were no injuries, which is always our main priority.

"As part of the safari drive-through experience, many of our animals are able to roam freely between vehicles and this includes our herd of white rhino. Keepers in patrol vehicles are always in close attendance, to monitor all animal and vehicle movements for the safety of our guests.