Bewdley's Becky Hill ready to perform at the Games

Becky Hill has been confirmed to play at the Beach Volleyball venue at Smithfield

The popstar will perform after the 2.30pm Beach Volleyball session tomorrow, with the singer’s live set available exclusively to Beach Volleyball ticket holders.

The chart-topping singer is one of many performers taking part in the Birmingham 2022 Festival at the Smithfield site, home to the Beach Volleyball and the 3x3 Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball. The site is located at the former Smithfield Market which has been transformed into a temporary Games venue.

It comes just days after the star wowed the crowds at Wembley for the Women's Euro final.

The set will follow world-renowned DJ Jax Jones, who played at the Smithfield site ahead of the Beach Volleyball on Saturday, July 30.

Continuing the summer of sport, music and celebration of the many vibrant and diverse cultures across the Commonwealth, the festival programme is full of events that will bring sport and culture together, including a star-studded cast of live music, entertainment and special events.

One of two major Festival sites hosted in Birmingham’s city centre at Smithfield and Victoria Square, the Smithfield site is hosting a festival of festivals with a different cultural partner taking to the specially commissioned three-sided Beacon Stage every single day.

There are also DJ sets and live performances to accompany the Games.

Across August, the festival fun will include Swingamajig, featuring the sounds and styles of the 1920s, DJs from BBC Asian Network, Selextorhood, who champion and empower women and gender minority DJs, MADE Festival, Mostly Jazz Funk and Soul, and Break Mission and Eric Scutaro.

They will all take turns to take over Smithfield’s Beacon Stage, entertaining the thousands of people expected to flock to the Festival Site.