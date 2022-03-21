Notification Settings

Artist returns to West Midlands town on the River Severn for his first show

By Sue SmithBewdleyPublished: Comments

An amateur artist who lived in a fishing hut in a town when first married has returned to stage an exhibition of his artwork.

Keith Bradley, aged 69, a former auto-grinder for the aerospace industry who now lives in Redditch, is holding his first exhibition in Bewdley, at St George's Hall.

He has seven wildlife acrylic painting on display in the exhibition which is running until April 4 and all proceeds from the sale of paintings will go to the Ukraine Appeal.

The paintings are on sale from £150 to £250 and if sold he hopes to replace them until the end of the exhibition.

Keith said: "I really only started painting when I was 50-years-old and there was a television series that said anyone could paint and one involving Bob Ross.

"Since then I have been painting nearly everyday.

"This will be my first exhibition in Bewdley where I lived when I was first married. My father bought a fishing hut and I lived in the town from my 20s.

"My work features wildlife, landscapes, rivers, trains and horses and I do not paint anything smaller than 20 inches by 16 inches. My largest work was for my daughter and measured four feet by three feet and was my impression of Central Park in New York.

"I mainly paint with acrylics as oils take a long time to dry. I am hoping people will enjoy the exhibition and any proceeds from the sales of my work will go to the Ukraine Appeal."

