Clearing blockages

Worcestershire County Council say the funding will also allow it to continue to support the Environment Agency with flood alleviation schemes at Tenbury, Bewdley, Severn Stoke, Hagley and Wythall.

This announcement follows recent flooding following Storms Eunice and Franklin.

This additional funding will be used to install new gullies, pipes, and culverts, as well as for the replacement of damaged or faulty elements of the highway drainage system.

Last year, over 115 highway drainage schemes were completed, 155 sites were attended for root cutting or high-pressure cleansing and work has taken place at 12 locations with permanent drainage issues.

Worcestershire County Council cabinet member with responsibility for environment, Councillor Tony Miller, said: “This additional funding will help to keep key roads open and usable for longer, help increase their lifespan and keep road users safe and moving.

“This important work to manage surface water in the road network will also help to reduce the risk and impact of flooding on neighbouring residential and business properties. In addition, the funding will help bring millions of pounds of other investment into Worcestershire for a range of flood alleviation schemes. These will help to reduce flood risk for hundreds of residents and businesses.”