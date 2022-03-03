Notification Settings

Bewdley flooding: Residents and businesses urged to apply for one-off cash boost

By Thomas ParkesBewdley

People and business owners who've suffered flooding caused by the River Severn in Bewdley have been urged to claim a one-off payment of £250 or £1,000.

Flooding hit residents near the River Severn at Bewdley
Worcestershire County Council chiefs have put together an emergency package – the Local Flood Relief Scheme – to help residents affected by the issue.

It comes after homes and streets in Beales Corner were flooded after temporary flood barriers were overwhelmed amid rising water levels on the river.

The funding will allow residents to claim a "one-off goodwill payment" of £250 whilst businesses affected by flooding will be able to claim £1,000.

It is estimated around 170 to 200 properties in the county were affected by the floods with the move designed to help people "get back on their feet".

Councillor Simon Geraghty, leader of Worcestershire County Council, said: "I’m pleased that the Flood Relief Scheme that we announced on Friday is now open for residents and businesses to apply for funding.

"The county council recognises how devastating these floods have been for people and especially as the same areas flooded only a few years ago.

"We hope that this new funding will go someway towards helping with the clean-up and recovery costs for people."

Flood-hit residents in other parts of the county, including Worcester City, Severn Stoke and Upton. The application process will be open until April 15. The county council aims to make payments within one month of applications being received.

The forms are available to collect from Bewdley, Worcester and Upton upon Severn libraires and should be filled out and sent to: Flood Risk Management Team, Worcestershire County Council, County Hall, Spetchley Road, Worcester, WR5 2NP. To apply online, visit worcestershire.gov.uk/floodscheme

By Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

