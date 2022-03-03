Bewdley flooding: Residents and businesses urged to apply for one-off cash boost

Flooding hit residents near the River Severn at Bewdley

Worcestershire County Council chiefs have put together an emergency package – the Local Flood Relief Scheme – to help residents affected by the issue.

It comes after homes and streets in Beales Corner were flooded after temporary flood barriers were overwhelmed amid rising water levels on the river.

The funding will allow residents to claim a "one-off goodwill payment" of £250 whilst businesses affected by flooding will be able to claim £1,000.

It is estimated around 170 to 200 properties in the county were affected by the floods with the move designed to help people "get back on their feet".

Councillor Simon Geraghty, leader of Worcestershire County Council, said: "I’m pleased that the Flood Relief Scheme that we announced on Friday is now open for residents and businesses to apply for funding.

"The county council recognises how devastating these floods have been for people and especially as the same areas flooded only a few years ago.

"We hope that this new funding will go someway towards helping with the clean-up and recovery costs for people."

Flood-hit residents in other parts of the county, including Worcester City, Severn Stoke and Upton. The application process will be open until April 15. The county council aims to make payments within one month of applications being received.