Flood warning downgraded in Bewdley after River Severn peak

Flooding in Bewdley

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow visited the town on Thursday afternoon to see how the flood defences have coped against rising levels on the River Severn.

And during her visit she met with residents on Beales Corner, who have suffered from flooding due to temporary barriers being overcome by water on Tuesday.

Ms Pow reassured them permanent flood defences would be on their way and they would soon be able to go on holiday without worrying about their homes.

Now Simon Geraghty, leader of Worcestershire County Council, has said the visit showed the Government was willing to back plans to help out residents.

Councillor Geraghty, cabinet member for for the environment, said: "(The) visit is a real sign of commitment from central Government as we look to build on the progress we have made through our own flood alleviation schemes and already completed flood defences at several locations across Worcestershire.

"You can see the positive effect of permanent flood defences on Severn Side, Bewdley thanks to our partners at the Environment Agency and it is vitally important that we work alongside them to continue to progress permanent flood defences for the other side of the river including Beales Corner.

"I’d like to take the opportunity to once again thank our residents, and our officers and our partners for their continuing efforts as we head towards yet another recovery phase."

A severe flood warning – which carried with it a "danger to life" fear – issued for Bewdley was downgraded on Thursday to a regular flood warning as water levels began to decline.

Rising levels had led to around 40 homes being evacuated as water breached the temporary barriers at Beales Corner leading to flooded homes and streets being submerged.

Levels peaked in the town on Wednesday at 5.34 metres – 30 centimetres short of the record levels last seen in November 2000 and water levels have since declined and fallen to 4.10m as of Friday morning.

A statement on the Government website said: "A flood warning remains in force for the River Severn at Wribbenhall, Bewdley. The severe flood warning has now been downgraded.

"River levels have peaked and are falling at the Bewdley river gauge. Levels remain high due to recent heavy rainfall, consequently flooding property, roads and farmland continues.