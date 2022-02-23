Notification Settings

Bewdley flooding: Water levels continuing to rise on River Severn as peak expected today

By Thomas ParkesBewdleyPublished:

Water levels are continuing to rise on the River Severn at Bewdley as concerns mount they will peak this afternoon and overcome flood defences.

The River Severn at Bewdley is still rising.

Temporary flood barriers installed at Beales Corner broke down on Tuesday afternoon with residents being faced with their homes being flooded.

Environment Agency chiefs have reiterated their calls for residents to evacuate due to the risk posed with the peak of water levels expected at 1.45pm.

A statement on the Government website said: "Severe flooding is expected to continue. There is a danger to life. The temporary barriers at Beales Corner have exceeded their capacity on Tuesday afternoon. We have withdrawn our operatives from behind the barriers.

"It is strongly recommended that residents evacuate from behind the defences due to the risk."

Levels are expected to hit around 5.43m this afternoon – nearly reaching the record levels of 5.56m last registered on November 2, 2000 – as experts warned the levels would remain high "for a prolonged period due to further rainfall this week".

Jo Bloom, leader of the Bewdley Flood Group which is coordinating efforts in response to the current flooding, said it was “unprecedented”.

She added it was a flood of “biblical proportions” and said the levels were nowhere near the peak because there was a huge increase yet to come.

Another resident said they had their fingers crossed “nothing bad happens” and the situation doesn’t get worse as some flooding took place.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

