Green-fingered schoolchildren help plant new trees as budding Bewdley wood

The Bewdley School pupils planting trees

More than 4,000 trees have now been planted at the new woodland created by Worcestershire County Council.

Students were helping to plant trees at the near to the Blackstone Picnic Place site, as the current weather presents ideal conditions for tree planting.

When complete there will be a total of 8,000 native trees like Oak, Hazel, Rowan and Birch.

Councillor Tony Miller, cabinet member for the environment, said: "It was wonderful to see the young people getting involved, getting messy, planting and even naming the trees. I’d like to thank local member Ian Hardiman for his commitment to the project and helping to get local schools involved and I look forward to the next session with another local primary school.

"Tree planting is a key part of our commitment to protecting our county’s environment and I look forward to seeing this woodland continue to take shape."

Headteacher of The Bewdley School Dave Hadley-Pryce said: "We are all acutely aware of how important protecting and nurturing our environment is to the future quality of our lives and those of our children.

"Central in these concerns are combating climate change and supporting biodiversity, and what is particularly special about this project is that it achieves both."

He added: "Only by seeing this first hand can our students really understand the importance of growing indigenous species, and the role of woodland in regulating our climate. We would like to thank councillors Miller and Hardiman for making this project possible, and giving us the opportunity to be involved."