Renewed appeal for information after fatal motorbike crash

The collision involved a black Kawasaki ZL600 motorbike on Heightington Road in Bewdley.

Police believe the motorcyclist lost control of the bike, for reasons unknown at this time. He died at the scene.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing for information following a collision that took place on Heightington Road, Bewdley. The incident took place at 2.50pm on Friday, August 13.

"We are especially interested in speaking with the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle and a red coloured vehicle which were seen driving along Heightington Road around the time of the collision and who may be able to assist with our investigation."