Motorcyclist dies after crash in Bewdley

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in Leight Lane, in Bewdley, at around 2.50pm on Friday, August 13.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

Despite the best efforts at paramedics at the scene, the man died.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle on Leight Lane, Bewdley at 2.52pm on Friday.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.