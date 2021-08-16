Motorcyclist dies after crash in Bewdley

By Dayna FarringtonBewdleyPublished:

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wyre Forest.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in Leight Lane, in Bewdley, at around 2.50pm on Friday, August 13.

The Midlands Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

Despite the best efforts at paramedics at the scene, the man died.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle on Leight Lane, Bewdley at 2.52pm on Friday.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient in a critical condition. Crews administered advanced trauma care to the motorcyclist at the scene, but sadly despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

