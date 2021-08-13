Man treated by paramedics after crash in Bewdley

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in Leight Lane, in Bewdley, at around 2.50pm on Friday.
The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle on Leight Lane, Bewdley at 2.52pm on Friday.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one male patient requiring treatment. Further details will follow when available."