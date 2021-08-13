Man treated by paramedics after crash in Bewdley

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in Leight Lane, in Bewdley, at around 2.50pm on Friday.

The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle on Leight Lane, Bewdley at 2.52pm on Friday.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.