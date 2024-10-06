Road in 170 locations across county given new lease of life after resurfacing works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Worcestershire County Council has successfully completed its annual Surface Dressing Programme for 2024, with 120 miles, the length of the road between Worcester and London, of roads treated, enhancing longevity and safety across the county.

The vital road maintenance has extended the lifespan of road surfaces by more than a decade, improving safety and reducing future repair costs.

Over the course of the programme, 170 locations were treated despite the challenges posed by unusually wet weather.

The initiative, which began in April, covered a wide range of roads throughout Worcestershire’s towns and villages, helping to safeguard the county’s transport network against wear and tear.

County Councillor Marc Bayliss, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, highlighted the significance of surface dressing in the county's road maintenance strategy.

He said: "Surface dressing is an essential part of our efforts to prevent road deterioration, enhance skid resistance, and protect surfaces from water damage, which helps prevent potholes from forming during the winter months.

"Without it, we’d face more frequent and costly repairs, leading to far greater disruption for residents and businesses.”

Surface dressing is a nationally recognised road maintenance technique that involves applying a protective layer of bitumen, followed by stone chippings that are rolled into place.

The quick and cost-effective method shields roads from further damage, ensuring they remain safe and durable for years to come, but is highly weather-dependent and can be delayed by rain or extreme heat.

Residents and businesses were informed ahead of time with a flexible operational window, allowing the Council to complete the work efficiently while minimising disruptions.

To learn more about surface dressing, including the locations where work was done in this year’s programme, go to worcestershire.gov.uk/surfacedressing.