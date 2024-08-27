Volunteer, 80, retires after 25 years driving vulnerable people and hopes charity can find new blood

Jonathan Haley joined Wyre Forest’s Dial-A-Ride service as a driver in 1997 and has helped hundreds of people to live fulfilled and independent lives.

Alongside driving the charity’s minibuses, he has helped passengers with a host of small, yet essential tasks, such as carrying shopping, changing light bulbs and reading meters.

Mr Haley, from Stourport, was rewarded for his support to Dial-A-Ride and its passengers in 2014 when he received a Wyre Forest District Council No Barriers award.

He said: “Being a volunteer driver is such a rewarding role and I have met so many interesting people over the years. Most of us take being able to go where we want, when we want, for granted and to not have that ability is hugely isolating, which is why organisations like Dial-A-Ride are so vital.

“After 27 years, it’s time to hand over to younger volunteers, although I am ready to help new drivers as a passenger assistant. Dial-A-Ride is always looking for more drivers and I can wholeheartedly recommend it for anyone wishing to give some of their time to a worthwhile cause.”

The charity’s manager, David Muggeridge, who organised a retirement presentation for Mr Haley, added: “Jonathan’s service to the people of Wyre Forest has been exemplary. His friendly face behind the steering wheel will be missed but we are grateful he will continue as a passenger assistant.

“Our minibuses can be driven on an ordinary driving licence and we would welcome any new volunteers to our ranks. We are, of course, flexible to our drivers’ commitments, scheduling journeys according to their availability.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering should call Mr Muggeridge on 01562 755084 or visit wfdar.org.uk.