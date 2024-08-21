Worcestershire man still awaiting news of twin brother after luxury yacht sinks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jonathan Bloomer, the chair of the Morgan Stanley Bank International, and his wife Judy are among six people still missing after the Bayesian, a luxury yacht, sank as the result of a storm on Monday with 22 people on board.

Jonathan's brother, Jeremy Bloomer, who lives in Worcestershire, has now told the BBC that his family are still waiting to find out if his brother is still alive.

The comment comes as the search efforts enter into their third day, with divers now struggling to get inside the boat wreckage due to debris.

In an interview, Mr Bloomer said: "They're still going down to the wreck, they can’t get through at the moment because of the debris in the way,

"It’s a slow process, and it will take time. There might be air pockets but we don’t know."

Mr Bloomer said that there has been no update on the conditions of his brother as of yet, other than that he is one of the people on the yacht.

Mr Bloomer also said that his nephew was in Sicily and is keeping the family updated.

He said: "We’re just terribly sad for the family. We’re coping the best we can, and we’re all just supporting each other.

"He was my elder by half an hour, so, it means a lot when you lose a twin brother. We’ll still wait and see, so it’s fingers crossed."

During the interview with the BBC, Mr Bloomer said that he 'felt numb' and was still finding it difficult to process what had happened.