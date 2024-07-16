Children complete outdoor expedition after successful fundraising drive for camping equipment

The 13 and 14-year-olds camped for a night in the extensive school grounds and spent two days orienteering in the nearby countryside for their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

The expedition was made possible thanks to the Sebright Foundation, Kidderminster and District Lions Club, Bewdley Rotary, a parent and a resident, both of whom wished to remain anonymous and the fraternal organisation, The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.

Andrew Macpherson, science teacher and DofE leader, said: “We owe them a massive debt of gratitude for helping provide our students with a valuable experience and the chance to gain the Bronze Award.

“We have always run DofE but during Covid we introduced free places for the whole of Year 9 as a way of supporting them during the pandemic. It is a fantastic programme for helping young people develop life skills and is highly regarded when it comes to competing for places in higher education and for apprenticeships.

“Covid restrictions meant the expedition could not include overnight camping, but that has been re-introduced this year and we did not have enough equipment for such large numbers.”

The appeal is still more than £3,000 shy of the £12,000 target and the school is hopeful of reaching its goal, which will enable up to 180 students to take the Bronze Award in future years, depending on the size of the year group.

Mr Macpherson added: “About 65 per cent of the year group took part and we are confident that take up across future Year 9 groups will grow on the back of this year’s successful expedition.

“However, we will need more tents, stoves, ruck sacks, sleeping bags and waterproofs so the appeal is still open.”

Any businesses, organisations or individuals who can help, are asked to contact Mr Macpherson at Baxter College on 01562 741524.