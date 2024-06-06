Vehicle fire stops traffic on M5 leading to huge queues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways reported the incident at around 8.45am on Thursday.

It said traffic had stopped between Junction 4 for Longbridge and Junction 3 for Quinton.

Emergency services are said to be at the scene.

Motorists were warned of about three miles of congestion on approach to the fire and delays of around 60 minutes at around 9.30pm, with West Mercia Police also advising that nearby roads were also likely to be busier.

