New wellbeing garden unveiled for Wyre Forest schoolchildren

The tranquil plot at Wolverley Sebright Primary Academy will be stocked with plants and trees and feature seating areas and a gazebo.

Shelley Reeves-Walters, executive headteacher, said: “The wellbeing of our children is a top priority and having a safe and nurturing environment where pupils can relax, reflect and connect with nature is essential.”

The project is being funded through Worcestershire County Council Public Health’s Innovation Grant Funding for Education and a team of family volunteers will create the garden, next to the school orchard.