Afternoon teas help increase coffers of cancer charity

Traditional afternoon teas at Chaddesley Corbett Village Hall raised £600 for Cancer Research UK.

By Adam Smith
Published
Big Afternoon Tea organiser, Wyre Forest Cancer Research UK FundraisingCommittee member Vicky Chapman

The charity’s Wyre Forest fundraising committee hailed its first Big Afternoon Tea on Sunday, March 10, a “great success”.

A packed hall of supporters paid £15 each for the homemade tea complete with tea/coffee and Prosecco.

Peter Tomlinson, committee chairman, said: “It was a splendid afternoon and everyone had a thoroughly enjoyable tea. The homemade sandwiches, scones and cakes were such a treat.

“A massive thank you to all those who supported the event and to committee member Vicky Chapman who organised it and to her helpers.”

The total takes the committee a step closer to their £1 million target, with just under £5,500 to raise.

Forthcoming events include the committee’s annual fundraising lunch at Wharton Park Golf Club on Tuesday June 18, a golf day also at Wharton Park on Thursday July 4 and a jazz evening at Bewdley’s St George’s Hall on Friday July 19. For details call 07841 502535.

