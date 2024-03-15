Afternoon teas help increase coffers of cancer charity

The charity’s Wyre Forest fundraising committee hailed its first Big Afternoon Tea on Sunday, March 10, a “great success”.

A packed hall of supporters paid £15 each for the homemade tea complete with tea/coffee and Prosecco.

Peter Tomlinson, committee chairman, said: “It was a splendid afternoon and everyone had a thoroughly enjoyable tea. The homemade sandwiches, scones and cakes were such a treat.

“A massive thank you to all those who supported the event and to committee member Vicky Chapman who organised it and to her helpers.”

The total takes the committee a step closer to their £1 million target, with just under £5,500 to raise.

Forthcoming events include the committee’s annual fundraising lunch at Wharton Park Golf Club on Tuesday June 18, a golf day also at Wharton Park on Thursday July 4 and a jazz evening at Bewdley’s St George’s Hall on Friday July 19. For details call 07841 502535.