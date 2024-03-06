Teenage boy hit by car that did not stop escapes injury as police seek driver

The 15-year-old was walking in the road at Church Bank in Wolverley due to the lack of a footpath, and was hit by a gold Vauxhall Corsa. He was thankfully not injured.

West Mercia Police has now released an appeal for information on the crash, which happened at around 3.25pm on Monday, February 26.

The force is seeking the driver of the car, described as a man in his 50s, and officers say the bonnet of the car is likely to have sustained some damage.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Church Bank in Wolverley in Worcestershire.

"The pedestrian was walking on the road due to no footpath. A car described as a gold Vauxhall Corsa was heading towards him, collided with him and then left the scene immediately.

"Thankfully, the 15-year-old pedestrian was not injured.

"Officers investigating the collision would like to speak with the driver of the gold car, a man described as being in his 50s. The car will have damage to the bonnet.

"If you have any information that would help locate the gold Vauxhall Corsa or have dash cam footage from around the time of the collision that would help with enquiries, please contact Police Constable Woolman by email christopher.woolman@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07773050769.

"Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."