Body found in river search for missing Telford man, 36

The remains were recovered from the River Severn near Ombersley, Worcestershire, on Sunda during the continued search for Harry Hull-Merrick, said West Mercia Police.

The body was discovered at around 2.30pm near to Holt Fleet Bridge in Holt Heath.

Formal identification is yet to take place but officers believe it to be that of the 36-year-old missing Telford man, who was last seen on Friday, December 8 in Ironbridge.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Harry’s family have been informed and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious, and we would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals."