Village school hoping to win grant from Tesco vote

Far Forest Lea Memorial Primary Academy’s Parents and Friends Group is raising money to improve the outdoor learning area with a book library and seating for early years’ children.

With three worthy bids for customers to choose from, the school is set to bag at least £500 but hopes enough will choose their project to win first place and £1,500.

Voting went live this month in Tesco stores throughout Wyre Forest and customers can vote with the blue tokens, given on all purchases, until March 31.

Group member Hayley Tarbet said: “We were delighted when Tesco accepted our application to go to the voting stage and hope customers will choose our great project.”

The £5 million Stronger Starts grant programme, delivered in partnership with Groundwork UK, helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support youngpeople’s physical health and mental wellbeing.

Previously known as Tesco Community Grants, it has already provided over £110 million to more than 60,000 projects across Britain.