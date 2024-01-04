Parts of Bewdley submerged ahead of Friday afternoon flooding 'peak'

Warnings about the rising level of the River Severn have been repeated throughout this week after heavy rainfall.

At 4pm on Thursday, the Environment Agency released its latest flood warning.

It warned: "Bewdley peaked at 4.8m on Tuesday evening. A second predicted peak of 5.0m to 5.2m is expected on Friday afternoon, 05/01/24, as a result of additional rainfall within the catchment."

Bewdley town centre under water this afternoon

Clare Dinnis, Environment Agency, area director for the West Midlands, said the river was expected to peak at between 4.8m and 5.1m, and confirmed the defences were as high as possible.

The Environment Agency is working with police, fire and ambulance services as well as local councils concerning the floods.

An EA spokesman added: "We expect river levels to remain high over the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services and Local Authorities. Please move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

’River levels remain high on the River Severn as a result of heavy rainfall."

The flood defences have been erected but residents were faced with roads being submerged and homes and business needing sandbags to keep water out.

Motorists were warned to stay away from the Switchback, between Bewdley and Stourport, after more than 10 cars were under water at Lindridge.

Posting a picture of the submerged vehicles, the Bewdley Flooding Facebook page warned: "Lindridge, 13 vehicles showing why you shouldn't drive through road closed signs very eloquently.

"Its a huge task to clear the cars, trucks and lorries, causing even more delays. Your insurance won't pay if it can help it, driving through a road closure gives you no argument.

"Please stay away from the Switchback, it's going deep, real deep and dangerous."

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 04/01/2024 Bewdley flood update. water rising around Beales corner....

The Riverview Tea Garden appealed for help with sandbags on social media.

It posted on Facebook: "If anyone can help me to move sandbags it would be very much appreciated."

Bewdley resident Steven Daniels said: "I only moved here last year but was assured the new flood defences would stop anything major, however, the town seemed to be underwater anyway. People who have lived round here for years don't seem to worried, but I am.

"I suppose this type of thing with weird weather will keep on happening in years to come, hopefully better flood defences will help."

The next update from the Environment Agency will be at 9am on Friday.